Questions Asked About Pelosi Family’s Role in Sen. Feinstein’s Care
‘VERY TRICKY’
Assistance being given to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) by the Pelosi family is coming under scrutiny by those familiar with the matter, according to Politico. The outlet reported that Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s eldest child, Nancy Carinne Prowda, has “recently assumed a central role” in Feinstein’s life amid Feinstein’s ongoing health issues, and that the Pelosis’ support is “rooted in a long and friendly relationship.” But some familiar with the arrangement have considered the part played by the former House speaker’s political interest in the future of Feinstein’s seat. Pelosi has endorsed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) to succeed Feinstein, 89, at the end of Feinstein’s term next year, but California Gov. Gavin Newsom has previously committed to appointing a Black woman in the event of Feinstein resigning early. A Pelosi family confidant told Politico that there’s an “enormous probability” that Schiff’s declared opponent Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) would be appointed. “It’s very tricky, and political, because they want [Feinstein] to stay,” in the Senate, the source said. “The political thinking is that if DiFi stays as long as possible, it helps Schiff as well.”