R. Kelly’s Ex-Manager Indicted for Alleged Threat to Father of Singer’s Girlfriend: TMZ

Henry James Mason, R. Kelly’s former manager, was reportedly indicted in Georgia on Thursday for allegedly making a death threat to the father of one of the singer’s girlfriends. According to TMZ, Henry County District Attorney charged Mason with “one felony count of making terroristic threats” to Timothy Savage—the father of 23-year-old Joycelyn Savage. Mason reportedly told Savage he was going to “do harm” to his family. “[W]hen I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to f*cking kill you,” Mason is accused of telling Savage. Mason turned himself in to police earlier this year but was released on $10,000 bond and told to keep his distance from the Savage family. An attorney for the family told TMZ the indictment of Mason was an example of the “public accountability that victims and families are pressing on R. Kelly and his team.” Joycelyn Savage is one of R. Kelly’s live-in girlfriends, and she went on CBS This Morning alongside Azriel Clary to defend the singer. Her family, however, has said the singer has been holding their daughter against her will and “mentally destroying her.”