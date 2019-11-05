The Daily Beast scored 15 nominations from the Los Angles Press Club for their 2019 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, the organization announced on Tuesday. Senior editor and writer Tim Teeman raked in a majority of the nominations, including for online journalist of the year. Among his many recognized pieces was his remembrance of Doris Day, and his exclusive profile of Dexter actor Michael C. Hall, in which he revealed his “fluid sexuality.” Reporters Amy Zimmerman and Kevin Fallon were also honored with multiple nominations, along with Marlow Stern and Tarpley Hitt.