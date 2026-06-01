World

Tourist Plunges to Her Death in Front of Her Partner in Horror Hiking Accident

MOUNTAIN MISERY

Her partner reportedly saw the whole thing.

Harry Thompson
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Mountain landscape Guarrinza - La Mina, Aragon Subordan river valley, Parque Natural Valles Occidentales, Hecho, Pyrenees Mountains, Aragon, Spain. (Photo by: Geography Photos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Geography Photos/Geography Photos/Universal Image

A woman has fallen 1,650ft to her death in front of her partner. The 42-year-old was walking in the Pyrenees in northern Spain while completing a well-known hiking route called the Great Diagonal. The British national, who has not been named publicly, fell from the Balaitus Peak in front of her 53-year-old partner, who was not hurt in the incident. Spanish police confirmed she lived in Finland, with The Sun reporting that a witness said she had slipped on snow despite the weather otherwise being good. A helicopter was called as part of a search and rescue operation, but she was declared dead at the scene. Her remains were then taken to Zaragoza’s Forensic Medicine Institute for inspection. A spokesman for the Civil Guard confirmed: “An investigation is ongoing and a report drafted by officers will be sent to a local investigating court along with the post-mortem results. At this stage the woman’s death is being treated as a tragic accident resulting from a fall.”

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Harry Thompson

Harry Thompson

News Reporter

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harry.thompson@thedailybeast.com

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