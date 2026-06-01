Tourist Plunges to Her Death in Front of Her Partner in Horror Hiking Accident

A woman has fallen 1,650ft to her death in front of her partner. The 42-year-old was walking in the Pyrenees in northern Spain while completing a well-known hiking route called the Great Diagonal. The British national, who has not been named publicly, fell from the Balaitus Peak in front of her 53-year-old partner, who was not hurt in the incident. Spanish police confirmed she lived in Finland, with The Sun reporting that a witness said she had slipped on snow despite the weather otherwise being good. A helicopter was called as part of a search and rescue operation, but she was declared dead at the scene. Her remains were then taken to Zaragoza’s Forensic Medicine Institute for inspection. A spokesman for the Civil Guard confirmed: “An investigation is ongoing and a report drafted by officers will be sent to a local investigating court along with the post-mortem results. At this stage the woman’s death is being treated as a tragic accident resulting from a fall.”