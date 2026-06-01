Two-Time NFL Champ Dies at 93

Tennis legend Serena Williams is set to return to the sport nearly four years after her last professional match. The 44-year-old mom of two revealed Monday that she will play with doubles partner Victoria Mboko, 19, in next week’s HSBC Championships at the Queen’s Club in London. “Queen’s Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter,” Williams said. The event, which begins June 8, serves as a warm-up for Wimbledon. Serena also confirmed the news on X, writing, “Good news travels fast,” along with a short clip of her on the court. Williams has not competed since the 2022 U.S. Open. After the match, Williams said she was “evolving away” from tennis rather than officially retiring, a move seen as intentionally leaving room for her to return to the sport. She spent six months in tennis’ anti-doping testing pool, one of the requirements for eligibility. But after reports surfaced in December, she downplayed the rumors. “Omg yall I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy,” she wrote on X at the time. She also refused to confirm her return on The Today Show in January, saying, “I’m just having fun and enjoying my life right now.” In her time away from the sport, Williams expanded her business portfolio, including appearing in an advertisement for telehealth company Ro’s GLP-1 product and making a cameo in Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Mkobo has spoken out about her admiration for Williams. “She’s my idol, so it’s really cool.”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Serena Williams, 44, Makes Shock Career MoveCALL IT A COMEBACKThe 23-time singles Grand Slam champ is set to play doubles at Queen’s Club.
- 2Star Pleads for Restraining Order Over Stalker FearsPLEASE PLEASE PLEASEThe singer said her stalker was back at her home less than 24 hours after the stalker was arrested.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide Gloss Delivers a Plump Pout Without the StingPLUMP IT UPMutha’s new lip plumper imparts a non-sticky, cushiony finish.
- 3Two-Time NFL Champ Dies at 93LEGENDARY LOSSThe star has only fumbled once in his NFL career.
- 4‘70s Sitcom Actress Spills on Cocaine Sessions With Co-StarROAD TO RECOVERYMackenzie Phillips, 66, used drugs on the set of ‘One Day At A Time’ with her co-star as a teen facing addiction.
Shop with ScoutedThis Cooling Shirt Is the Ultimate Father's Day GiftFOR RAD DADSMagnaReady’s innovative shirts make buttoning a thing of the past.
- 5Tourist Plunges to Her Death on Popular Hiking RouteMOUNTAIN MISERYHer partner reportedly saw the whole thing.
- 6Netflix Star’s Event Axed After Fans Shatter Glass DoorsSTARSTRUCKChinese actor Zhang Linghe was forced to cancel a scheduled brand appearance on Sunday.
- 7Country Music Star Melts Down on Stage and Flips PianoSTRIKE A CHORDVideos of the incident quickly circulated on social media.
- 8Kyle Busch’s Lawyer Fires Back at Death Conspiracies‘FABRICATION’Conspiracists were proved dead wrong.
Shop with ScoutedThis Jitter-Proof Coffee Delivers Sustained Focus and EnergyDAILY DOSE“If regular coffee is a flip phone, Everyday Dose is the smartphone.”
- 9Man Named Loony Toon Sentenced Over Wild ShootingTHAT’S ALL FOLKS!Loony John Franklin Kolb Toon was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
- 10Deadly Eye-Bleeding Virus Spreads to New ContinentDEADLY SPREADThe Democratic Republic of Congo was hit with a rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which can cause bleeding from the eyes.
Singer Sabrina Carpenter filed documents in court on Friday to get a restraining order against an alleged stalker. The “Please Please Please” singer made the complaint against William Applegate, alleging that he appeared at her L.A. home less than a day after he was arrested for supposedly trying to walk in through her front door. In the court filings, cited by TMZ, Carpenter alleges the 31-year-old had tried to enter her home on May 23. She says he had not been invited, with the filings claiming it was “clear to [her] that his approach was deliberate, calculated and aggressive, which is deeply alarming.” The filings also contained images published by TMZ that appeared to show a man at the door. She says that when the singer’s security asked him to leave, he didn’t. Police came and arrested him, but the following day she claimed he returned, saying that the police had to be called out again. “William Applegate is a complete stranger to me,” Carpenter’s declaration read. “I have never met him or communicated with him in any way. I have no desire to meet him or communicate with him.” She has been given a temporary restraining order.
All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.
As someone who is physically addicted to lip balm but also staunchly opposed to sticky lip gloss, it’s safe to say that I’m a tough critic when it comes to lip formulas. Despite my dependency on an emotional support lineup of lip balms, oils, and treatments, I’m surprisingly discerning—especially during the summertime, when thick, tacky glosses somehow manage to attract every strand of hair within a five-mile radius.
Like many of us, I’m also constantly trying to create the illusion of a fuller pout, but I don’t always have the time, patience, or upper-body strength to execute a full overlined lip routine complete with matte liner, strategic shading, and a lacquered gloss topper.
Fortunately, Mutha’s new peptide-powered lip gloss streamlines the multi-step process, delivering skincare-level plumping ingredients, a sheer wash of color, and a non-sticky high-shine finish in a single swipe.
Known for its cult-favorite body butters and anti-aging body care, this new launch marks Mutha’s first foray into color cosmetics. The new Pucker Up Lip Plump Gloss is infused with Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, a collagen-supporting peptide known for its smoothing and plumping benefits, along with hydrating hyaluronic acid to help keep lips soft, moisturized, and juicy for hours.
The formula has a lightweight, cushiony texture that leaves lips looking visibly fuller and healthier while still feeling nourishing and comfortable to wear throughout the day. Unlike conventional plumping glosses that rely on circulation-boosting irritants like peppermint oil or chili pepper-derived capsicum to temporarily swell the lips, Mutha’s plumping gloss is completely sting-free.
The new gloss is available in three sheer, wearable shades: Almond Mom, a warm nude; Not So Vanilla, a flushed pink; and Talk Cherry To Me, a juicy sheer red that delivers the perfect bitten-lip effect. If you’re looking for a fuss-free lip plumper that also doubles as a hydration-boosting balm, consider your search over.
Two-Time NFL Champ Dies at 93
Two-time NFL champion and Hall of Fame receiver Raymond Berry has died at the age of 93, according to a statement from his family. No cause of death was provided, but his family said he died at home surrounded by his loved ones. Berry is considered by many to be one of the best players ever to grace the NFL, having played all 13 seasons with the Baltimore Colts from 1955. During his remarkable career, he led the league in receptions and receiving yards three times, and in touchdowns twice. He is especially known for catching 12 passes—a record at the time—in what became known as “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” the 1958 NFL Championship. His team won against the New York Giants 23-17. The following year, he helped the Colts to another championship. “Simply put, not only was Raymond Berry one [of] the greatest players in the history of the Colts, but he was one of the most influential and foundational players of the modern NFL,” Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon said. After his playing career ended, Berry remained dedicated to football, becoming an assistant coach at both the NFL and college levels. He was fired as an assistant coach for the Patriots in 1981, but returned as head coach in 1984, staying there until he was let go from the position in 1989.
Mackenzie Phillips, 66, is best known for her lead role as Julie Cooper on the 1970s sitcom One Day At A Time... and for the main struggle that led to her firing: drug addiction. Phillips has been an open book about her lifelong battle, and in an interview with Fox News Digital, she even admitted to using drugs on set with co-star Valerie Bertinelli. “We would do coke together in the dressing room and stuff... I just happened to be the one that got caught,” Philips said. Phillips further mentioned leaving the set with Bertinelli during lunch breaks to swim, drink wine, and snort cocaine. Phillips’ addiction severed her friendship with Bertinelli. “We certainly had our years where I was, you know, out of my mind and Valerie was like okay,” Phillips said. Despite this, the two women built a friendship that remains an important part of Phillips’ life. Bertinelli has spoken about her cocaine use during the ’70s and ’80s while she was married to rocker Eddie Van Halen. Since getting sober, Phillips, who is the daughter of The Mamas and the Papas singer John Phillips, has worked as a counselor and manager at Breathe Life Healing Centers. She reflects on how her ongoing battle with addiction has made her resilient, given her a stronger faith, and leaves her feeling blessed to be where she is currently in her life.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
This Father’s Day, skip the gift card and get him something that actually makes his day easier—like a shirt that buttons itself. MagnaReady was founded in 2013 by Maura Horton after her husband’s Parkinson’s diagnosis and was built on the belief that clothing should adapt to life’s changes.
MagnaReady shirts replace traditional buttons with hidden magnetic closures that fasten with a single touch. Line up the front panels, and the magnets snap together. No more fumbling with small buttons! A small upgrade? Sure, but it makes a huge difference.
Just in time for summer, MagnaReady’s new cooling tech shirt line is built for comfort in warm weather. The moisture-wicking fabric activates when he sweats, accelerating evaporation for immediate cooling, while antimicrobial properties keep odors at bay during extended wear.
Four-way stretch supports a full range of motion, making it a smart pick for dads who are active or in physical therapy. When you check out, a 15 percent discount will be automatically applied to your cart (excluding final sale items).
A woman has fallen 1,650ft to her death in front of her partner. The 42-year-old was walking in the Pyrenees in northern Spain while completing a well-known hiking route called the Great Diagonal. The British national, who has not been named publicly, fell from the Balaitus Peak in front of her 53-year-old partner, who was not hurt in the incident. Spanish police confirmed she lived in Finland, with The Sun reporting that a witness said she had slipped on snow despite the weather otherwise being good. A helicopter was called as part of a search and rescue operation, but she was declared dead at the scene. Her remains were then taken to Zaragoza’s Forensic Medicine Institute for inspection. A spokesman for the Civil Guard confirmed: “An investigation is ongoing and a report drafted by officers will be sent to a local investigating court along with the post-mortem results. At this stage the woman’s death is being treated as a tragic accident resulting from a fall.”
Chinese actor Zhang Linghe was forced to cancel a scheduled brand appearance on Sunday after a surge of fans overwhelmed a shopping center, breaking through the glass entrance doors. Linghe was set to appear at an event for Molsion eyewear in Nanning, southern China when thousands of fans gathered outside the venue. When the doors opened, fans surged forward, shattering the glass entrance and leaving five people injured. Videos posted on social media also showed fans gathered on balconies in the shopping mall. The event was later cancelled and moved online. Linghe’s studio said it would reimburse fans who traveled to the canceled event, while Molsion arranged medical checks for those with minor injuries and promised tighter safety measures going forward. Linghe is a Chinese actor and model who has become one of the biggest stars in Chinese television in recent years, starring in hit Netflix dramas including Love Between Fairy and Devil, The Princess Royal and Pursuit of Jade.
Country music star Morgan Wallen stunned fans in Denver after appearing to lose his temper on stage and overturn a piano during a concert. The 33-year-old was performing “Sand in My Boots” on Friday when apparent technical difficulties disrupted the song. Footage posted by concertgoers shows Wallen growing increasingly frustrated before stepping away from the piano and completing the performance a cappella. Once the song ended, Wallen walked back across the stage, pushed the piano several feet and knocked it onto its side, prompting a loud response from the audience. Videos of the incident quickly circulated on social media. The unexpected display did not end the concert. Wallen remained on stage and continued performing for fans for the rest of the evening. The incident came as the chart-topping singer travels the country on his latest tour, which launched in Minneapolis in April.
Kyle Busch’s lawyer, Robert Rikard is shutting down the conspiracy theories that have circulated since the NASCAR icon’s tragic death on May 21. Busch, 41, died after a bout of bacterial pneumonia progressed into fatal sepsis. Two months before his death, he and his wife settled a lawsuit against Pacific Life Insurance Company, accusing the company of misleading them into purchasing life insurance policies that ultimately cost them $10.4 million. Conspiracies about the settlements have surfaced, with some on social media alleging that the couple was intentionally advised to drop their policy prior to Busch’s death. Rikard has sought to dispel these rumors, clarifying in a LinkedIn post last week that the opposite actually occurred. “The Busch family did not walk away from their coverage. They replaced it with better coverage,” Rikard explained. “The suggestion that they were advised by anyone to abandon tens of millions in death benefit protection is a fabrication, and those repeating it know it is.” Busch was admitted to a hospital on May 20 after being found unresponsive in a racing simulator. Within hours of admission, sepsis had caused blood clots in his bloodstream, which killed him. Busch is survived by his wife, Samantha, their 11-year-old son, and four-year-old daughter.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
Early iterations of mushroom coffee tended to have a flavor that could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews. Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
Plus, the brand just released results from a new randomized controlled clinical trial that showed notable improvements in restorative sleep and sleep efficiency compared with both regular and decaf controls. The eight-week study found that participants using Everyday Dose experienced improvements in sleep efficiency and experienced less time awake during the night.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
A man named Loony Toon has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for opening fire on police officers. The 43-year-old Oregon man, called Loony John Franklin Kolb Toon, was sentenced after pleading guilty to firing at police during a traffic stop in Milwaukie on June 20 last year, prosecutors said. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, Toon allegedly shot at three officers while fleeing a stop and then abandoned his vehicle, running onto a nearby golf course. He evaded capture for four days before being arrested roughly 20 miles away in Sandy, Oregon. At the time, Toon was already on probation for a first-degree attempted kidnapping conviction. He was later charged with attempted first-degree assault with a firearm, unlawful use and possession of a weapon, and second-degree escape, along with unrelated charges in four other counties. He agreed to a global plea deal resulting in a 20-year sentence. Prosecutors said Toon must also pay restitution for damage to a police vehicle and a civilian car struck by gunfire. Authorities noted he has 25 prior convictions, including 16 felonies.
Brazil is racing to contain a suspected Ebola outbreak after a suspected case of the deadly virus was detected in the country for the first time. A 37-year-old man from the Democratic Republic of Congo has been placed in isolation in Brazil after developing symptoms consistent with a suspected case of Ebola, according to the São Paulo state government. It comes after the DRC was hit with a rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which spreads through contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated materials. It causes fever, weakness, vomiting, diarrhea and, in severe cases, internal and external bleeding, including from the eyes. So far, more than 1,000 suspected cases have been identified, with 246 deaths. However, these have so far mostly been contained to the DRC and neighboring Uganda, which has recorded nine cases and one death of its own. One man was admitted to the hospital in Austria with suspected symptoms of the virus after returning from Uganda. Some Americans were also infected after traveling to the DRC. The U.S. has imposed travel restrictions on affected countries amid fears of fast-spreading cases threatening World Cup plans.