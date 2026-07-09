Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Original Cast Members Returning to Iconic Disney Movie Franchise

WELCOME BACK
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 07.08.26 10:34PM EDT 
Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan, Raven-Symoné, Lynn Whitfield and Adrienne Bailon
NEW YORK - AUGUST 5: Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan, Raven-Symoné, Lynn Whitfield and Adrienne Bailon attend the premiere of Disney Channels "The Cheetah Girls." (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images) Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

The Cheetah Girls franchise is getting a new installment, and several original cast members are returning. The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen, the first Cheetah Girls film since 2008, is slated for release next year, and will feature stars Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon returning to reprise their roles as Galleria and Chanel. Sabrina Bryan will also be making a special appearance as Dorinda, while Lynn Whitfield and Lori Alter will reprise their roles as Dorothea and Juanita. Kiely Williams, who played Aqua in the films, is not attached to the project at this time. Other names who have joined the project include One Tree Hill alum Sophia Bush as Jennifré and Percy Jackson & The Olympians star Leah Sava Jefferies as Galleria’s daughter, Faith. The film will follow Galleria and Chanel as they mentor a new generation of Cheetah Girls, accompanying them on a volunteer trip to a wildlife sanctuary in Africa. Production is set to begin later this month in South Africa. Raven-Symoné posted a video to Instagram celebrating the news, compiled of clips of her traveling to set in South Africa and ending with one of her next to a real-life cheetah.

Read it at Variety

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2
‘The Pitt’ Actors Score Emmy Nods Without HBO’s Help
UNDERDOG STORY
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.08.26 4:38PM EDT 
Brittany Allen and Jeff Kober
Fill in here

Two actors from The Pitt landed Emmy nominations after self-submitting their performances when HBO left them off its official awards ballot. Brittany Allen and Jeff Kober, who played terminal cancer patient Roxy and biker Duke, were revealed on Wednesday to be in the running for the country’s most prestigious television accolade. “A week ago I couldn’t get a good agent if my life depended on it, and in the last hour I think that’s already starting to change,” Allen, 40, who previously won a Daytime Emmy on self-submitted work, told Variety following her recognition. “It’s not always easy for somebody to stand behind an artist based purely on their own belief in them.” The Canadian actress said that she “tends to do well when [she’s] in an underdog position.” Kober, 72, also a Daytime Emmy winner, saw the self-nomination as a triumphant act of pride for his work. “I felt like it was strong work, and I wanted it to be seen,” The Walking Dead actor said to Variety. “When you don’t need approval, you’ve got your own back.” The 78th Emmy Awards Ceremony, hosted by Law and Order star Mariska Hargitay, will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14.

Read it at Variety

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PCA Skin’s New Peel Pads Replaced My Monthly Facial Appointment
TRIPLE THREAT
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 06.01.26 2:45PM EDT 
PCA Skin Triple Exfoliation Peel Pad Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/PCA Skin/Willatlak Villette/Getty.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

For more than three decades, PCA Skin has set the standard for professional chemical peels. Now, the brand is translating its signature triple-exfoliation technology into an at-home format with its new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads. Formulated to mimic your skin’s natural renewal process, the pads harness physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliation to gently smooth texture, soften fine lines and wrinkles, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores—all without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Each dual-sided pad features a textured side that helps manually resurface the skin without causing barrier damage or irritation, while the smooth side helps restore hydration for an instant, post-facial-level glow.

Aside from a targeted blend of AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs, the pads are also infused with niacinamide, peptides, and licorice root extract to help calm the skin and counteract any potential irritation from the exfoliants. As someone with sensitive skin, I’m always hesitant to incorporate new exfoliants into my routine. I turn tomato-red when someone merely looks at me, so naturally, I’m fairly discerning when it comes to active-soaked peel pads. Plus, the thought of using a physical exfoliant instantly takes me back to that ubiquitous apricot scrub from my youth that practically tore my skin apart.

Now, I also grew up in sunny San Diego in the 2000s, when coconut-scented tanning oils were far more popular than sunscreen, which means I have plenty of UV-induced hyperpigmentation to tackle. As a longtime fan of PCA Skin’s gentle, reactive-skin-friendly formulas, I was thrilled to try the new peel pads ahead of launch.

PCA Skin Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads
Shop At PCA$60

I’ve been using the pads every morning for about two weeks and, unlike so many other exfoliants I’ve tried over the years, these don’t cause my skin to freak out—in fact, they somehow seem to soothe it. My skin has been especially red and sensitive lately thanks to seasonal allergies, and these feel as though they’re strengthening my skin barrier rather than breaking it down. Plus, while it’s still early, I’ve noticed that the “halo” sun spots along my temples seem less pronounced.

Dullness has also been a top concern for me lately, and after just one use, my skin looked visibly brighter, more radiant, and noticeably healthier. In fact, I had a facial booked last week to help revive my lackluster complexion, and I ended up canceling it.

If you’re looking for a one-and-done treatment that delivers professional-level results in a single swipe (without the irritation), PCA Skin’s new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads are a true triple threat.

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3
Future MLB Hall of Famer, 43, Announces Retirement Plans
HOMERUN
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.08.26 4:32PM EDT 
Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Rick Scuteri/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Verlander says the 2026 season will mark the end of his legendary Major League Baseball career. The 43-year-old pitcher revealed the decision in a statement posted to social media, saying months of injuries and setbacks helped him realize it was time to step away from the game. Verlander, who is married to model and actress Kate Upton, 34, thanked fans, teammates, and his family while reflecting on a career that spanned more than two decades. “This season has challenged me in ways I haven’t experienced before, both physically and mentally,” Verlander wrote. “Over the last several months, I’ve realized that time has come.” The veteran right-hander has made just one appearance for the Detroit Tigers this season. A hip injury sidelined him shortly after that outing, and a subsequent hamstring injury delayed a planned return. Despite the setbacks, Verlander said he remains committed to rejoining the Tigers before the season ends. Verlander spent 14 seasons with the Tigers and captured three Cy Young Awards and the 2011 American League Most Valuable Player award. He also won two World Series titles during his career and is widely expected to earn induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum when he becomes eligible in 2032.

Read it at New York Post

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4
Andie MacDowell’s Actress Daughter and Singer Husband Separate
OFF KEY
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.08.26 2:16PM EDT 
Published 07.08.26 12:57PM EDT 
Margaret and Jack
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Critics Choice

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have reportedly separated after less than three years of marriage. A source told People on Wednesday that things have been “rocky” and that the couple is “trying to figure things out.” Qualley, 31, is the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, while Antonoff, 42, was in a five-year relationship with Girls star Lena Dunham from 2012 to 2017 before they split up. Rumors of trouble between Qualley and Antonoff had been swirling for months. On July 7, fans noticed that Qualley appeared to delete photos from the couple’s 2023 wedding from her Instagram account. She was also absent from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding celebrations, which Antonoff attended with his sister. Fans also noted that Bleachers had dropped “Margaret”, Antonoff’s love song inspired by Qualley, from his latest tour setlist. The couple was last publicly photographed together at the 2026 Grammy Awards in February. Neither Qualley nor Antonoff has publicly addressed the reported split.

Read it at People

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Lovense’s App-Controlled Prostate Massager Syncs With VR Content
BETTER BUZZ
Scouted Staff
Published 07.02.26 1:00PM EDT 
Lovense edge 2 prostate massager
Lovense.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sexual wellness is no longer just about sophisticated vibrators or high-tech couples’ toys. One of the fastest-growing categories in the booming wellness category is prostate wellness. More and more men are becoming curious about exploring pleasure beyond traditional masturbation methods. Searches for prostate massagers have surged in recent years, online communities dedicated to prostate play continue to grow, and the conversation around men’s sexual health is becoming noticeably less taboo. If you’ve been curious but hesitant to invest, Lovense’s Summer Sale is a good excuse to take the plunge. From July 2 through July 10, the brand’s bestselling Edge 2 Adjustable Prostate Massager is marked down from $199 to just $93, a rare 53 percent discount. Unlike fixed-shape devices that rely on trial and error, the Edge 2 features an adjustable neck that can be customized to better match your anatomy for a more comfortable, personalized fit.

Lovense Edge 2 Adjustable Prostate Massager
Shop At Lovense

The advanced sex toy is engineered with dual motors that provide simultaneous internal and external stimulation, while independent controls let you tailor the intensity of each zone. Where the Edge 2 really stands apart, however, is its connected technology. Through the Lovense Remote app, users can browse thousands of community-created vibration patterns, sync the device to music, compatible interactive VR content, or long-distance partner control, and even connect it with other Lovense devices for a more immersive experience. Whether you’ve been prostate-play curious for years or you’re simply looking to upgrade your sexual wellness routine with smarter tech, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen on Lovense’s leading prostate massager. At more than half off, the Summer Sale makes now the perfect time to see what all the buzz is about.

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5
Luke Wilson, 54, Welcomes First Child With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend
GIRL DAD
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.08.26 4:21PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Kendall Yates (L) and Luke Wilson at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1."
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Kendall Yates (L) and Luke Wilson at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1." Eric Charbonneau/Eric Charbonneau, Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Legally Blonde star Luke Wilson has become a dad. Wilson, 54, and his girlfriend Kendall Yates, 24, introduced their newborn daughter at a press event for Wilson’s new Netflix comedy, The Resort at Pelican Hill on Tuesday. Wilson and Yates’ relationship has remained mostly secret, except for their appearance together at a June 2024 premiere party for Horizon: An American Saga. The Anchorman actor has talked about wanting kids for a while. On a 2020 episode of Conan O’Brien’s late-night show, Wilson mentioned his brothers’ kids, saying, “I get along great with those guys, they’re great little kids and definitely the kind that make me want to have some kids of my own, which I should get on sooner rather than later.” In the same interview, he voiced fears about becoming an older dad. “I mean, Anthony Quinn, he had a child when he was 80. I just don’t want to be one of those dads that has to pay somebody in the neighborhood to throw the football with his kid [when] he can’t,” he told O’Brien.

Read it at Us Weekly

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6
Alarming Details Revealed in ‘Party Rock Anthem’ Singer’s Death
GUTPUNCH
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.08.26 2:46PM EDT 
Published 07.08.26 1:54PM EDT 
(L-R) Singers Lauren Bennett, Natasha Slayton, Emmalyn Estrada and Paula Van Oppen of G.R.L arrive at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California May 1, 2014.
(L-R) Singers Lauren Bennett, Natasha Slayton, Emmalyn Estrada and Paula Van Oppen of G.R.L arrive at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California May 1, 2014. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

LMFAO singer Lauren Bennett allegedly had severe reactions to an undisclosed medication that she had been prescribed for months leading up to her death, according to her father. Bennett, 36 at the time of her death, was announced dead in an Instagram post shared Monday by the singer’s former band, G.R.L. It has since been revealed to TMZ that police believe the singer died via suicide on May 29, though her official cause of death has not been confirmed, and an investigation into her death began on June 12. “As a family, we all rallied around her and did everything we could to support her,” the British star’s father, Richard Bennett, told The New York Post. “We have no suspicions regarding the circumstances of her death, only deep disappointment that, for five months, medical professionals and NHS services failed to treat her appropriately during her time of greatest need.” The ongoing investigation is led by Kent and Medway Coroner Service, and is set to continue until an Oct. 30 inquest.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Read it at New York Post

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7
Scuba Diver Charged in Death of 23-Year-Old Student
DIVING DISASTER
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.08.26 12:03PM EDT 
Sofia Devries took a scuba diving lesson with her boyfriend off the coast of Argentina.
sofidvs, Instagram

Diving instructor Thiago Nahuel Pocovi, 26, has been charged in the manslaughter of her student, Sofia Devries, 23, who vanished during a scuba diving lesson off the coast of Argentina on Feb. 16. Two days after she disappeared, Devries was found dead. Argentine prosecutors found that Pocovi violated safety protocols and regulations governing professional diving instructors. The Public Prosecutor’s Office is still deciding whether the case will be brought to trial. The group of seven divers led by Pocovi was diving in the Golfo Nuevo in the province of Chubut when Devries went missing. The 23-year-old took the lesson with her boyfriend in the hopes of advancing her scuba certification, according to Argentinian station Radio Rafaela. Her body was found about 65 feet below the water’s surface two days later, and an autopsy revealed she died from drowning. After the incident, Devries’ boyfriend posted to Instagram in Spanish: “We had an underwater accident and we haven’t found her since yesterday. I want to find her!”

Read it at PEOPLE

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8
Couple Reveal How They Survived Six Days Lost in Forest
WEE MADE IT!
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.08.26 12:12PM EDT 
View of the Pomagagnon, Forcella Zumales and Hohe Gaisl (Croda Rossa d'Ampezzo), of the Dolomites, near Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, circa 1960. (Photo by E. B. Church/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
Archive Photos/Getty Images

A couple drank their own urine and foraged for berries to survive after getting lost in a forest for six days. Chiara Pesaresi, 38, and her husband Davide Cesaroni, 41, survived for six days after losing their way during what was supposed to be a circular hike in the Friulian Dolomites in Italy. They had taken the Marini Trail but lost track of the route markers as they passed through a patch of dense forest. They came across a ravine on their first day and spent the night there to save energy, during which time they drank their own urine to avoid dying of thirst. They had only small food rations and foraged for berries before finding a stream with fresh water to drink from after two days. Unanswered messages from Cesaroni’s mother led her to file a missing-person report, triggering a mountain-rescue search during which their car was found near Pordenone. On the fourth day, they heard a helicopter overhead but weren’t spotted. “We built a shelter out of two densely foliaged pine trees: sticks were driven around them, protecting the shelter like an igloo against damp, wind, and cold,” they told Italian newspaper il Resto del Carlino. On Wednesday morning, a helicopter landed near them, and they were rescued.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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These Low-Sodium Hydration Packs Deliver a Functional Dose of Electrolytes
THIRST AID
Scouted Staff
Published 07.01.26 2:19PM EDT 
Four momentm Ignition hydration packets in açai, pineapple lychee, apple cider, and blueberry lemonade flavors, arranged on a wooden surface alongside gold jewelry, a tortoiseshell comb, and wireless earbuds.
momentm

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Hydration is having a moment this summer. Between the dedicated breaks during soccer’s biggest tournament and a broader reckoning with how depleted people are, the paradigm has shifted well beyond simply “drinking more water.” Naturally, electrolyte packs have soared in popularity in recent years—especially during summer. Electrolyte supplements may help support hydration, but most are made for high-endurance training events like marathons. Plus, most conventional blends are loaded with sodium, caffeine, sugar, and artificial sweeteners. Momentm’s Ignition hydration packs take a different approach.

Ignition Variety Pack
Buy two and get a free water bottle
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Ignition contains just 150mg of sodium, a fraction of the average 300 to 500mg found in typical electrolyte blends, paired with essential minerals like magnesium and potassium. Functional ingredients like coconut water and green tea extract round out the formula, supporting hydration without the overload. Each 5g packet mixes easily into 8oz of water, making it simple to work into any routine. The variety pack is the ideal starting point, featuring four delicious flavors: pineapple lychee, açai, apple cider, and blueberry lemonade. Plus, for a limited time, if you purchase any two boxes of Ignition, you’ll receive a complimentary orange water bottle (while supplies last).

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9
Jelly Roll’s Ex Spotted Kissing New Man in Rapper’s Own Bar
ROLLING ON
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.08.26 12:20PM EDT 
Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll on February 26, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll on February 26, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Jelly Roll’s ex, Bunnie XO, has been spotted kissing a new man in the rapper’s own bar just weeks into their divorce. Footage shows the Dumb Blonde podcast host, 46, kissing Dylan Wolf, a 24-year-old who appears on the Netflix reality series Calabasas Confidential. The two were together on the Fourth of July, up on the roof of Goodnight Nashville—a four-story Music City spot that Jelly Roll owns—in a members-only area. Under blue light, they lean into each other, then break to watch a fireworks display, Wolf beside her with a cigarette in hand. He leaned into the moment afterward, posting his own TikTok with the podcaster and hinting she would turn up on his show soon, captioning it “Undeleted Pod coming soon @Bunnie Xo.” Jelly Roll filed to end the marriage on May 18, following what was described as an argument on Mother’s Day, and word reached the public in mid-June. Bunnie has since said the two remain close after nearly a decade together and that her estranged husband is dating again.

Read it at The Sun

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10
‘That ’70s Show’ Star’s Ex Undergoes Emergency Transplant
LIFE SAVER!
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.08.26 10:27AM EDT 
Bijou Phillips attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, to celebrate the 97th Oscars Academy Awards in West Hollywood, California, U.S., March 2, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

The ex-wife of That ’70s Show actor and convicted rapist Danny Masterson has undergone life-saving kidney surgery. Page Six reports that Havoc star Bijou Phillips, 46, had a transplant after five months of waiting for a donor. She had been on dialysis for that time, and has now expressed her gratitude on Instagram for having gotten the vital procedure she needed. “I am beyond beyond grateful to everyone who rushed into help me, get checked to donate, you are all hero’s [sic]!” she said, sharing a picture of herself in hospital scrubs. “My wonderful brother [Aron Wilson] donated in the kidney exchange! He saved a life, and the life he saved had a special person donate for them.” She continued: “And then a few weeks later, the voucher program found me a perfect match! So close it’s like I got the kidney from one of my parents! I am so blow [sic] away by Dr. Veale and the magic he does! The kidney exchange, voucher program, and his surgical skills!!! He only cut the facia! He didn’t cut the muscles so I didn’t even really need much pain medication at all, just Tylenol!” she added. “I feel at five days out like I did four months after my last surgery! The technique he developed is brilliant and he is a lifesaver!” Phillips married Masterson in 2011 after meeting at a celebrity poker tournament two years earlier. They welcomed their daughter, Fianna, in 2014. Phillips has been dating Jamie Mazur since 2024. The businessman was engaged to Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio for 10 years with the couple having two children together before they split in 2018.

Read it at Page Six

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