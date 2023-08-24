U.S. Nurse Alix Dorsainvil Sends Video Message to Her Haiti Kidnappers
‘FOR THE GANGSTERS’
American nurse Alix Dorsainvil told the men who kidnapped her and her child in Haiti last month that she holds “no grudges” against them in a video message this week. Dorsainvil’s video message posted on the site of the Christian nonprofit El Roi Haiti on Monday came after what must have been a terrifying 13 days in captivity following her abduction along with her daughter on July 27. “For the gangsters, I have a message for you,” Dorsainvil says in the clip, speaking in Haitian Creole. She goes on to say everything she said to them while in captivity “was sincere” and, if it were up to her, “I would care for you without any prejudice and receive you with open arms” at her clinic. “I want you to know that I hold no grudges against you in my heart,” she added. “That doesn’t mean that I agree with what you are doing, especially what you are doing against your own Haitian brothers and sisters. Even if ransom is paid and the victims are released, this particular event leaves a scar in their hearts.”