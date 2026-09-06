Sitcom Legend, 95, Abruptly Pulls Out of Appearance Over Health
Barbara Eden, 95, was forced to drop out of an appearance at the Cinecon Classic Film Festival on Saturday due to a “sudden illness.” The titular heroine of the camp 1960s fantasy comedy I Dream of Jeannie, Eden was scheduled to be honored with the Cinecon Legacy Award at a screening the 1961 classic All Hands on Deck, in which she also starred. In an announcement posted to the festival’s Facebook page, organizers said Eden was “deeply regretful that she had to cancel at the last minute, as she had been very much looking forward to seeing everyone and celebrating with us.” The festival organizers said Eden’s co-star Pat Boone would accept the award in her place. Eden has appeared in dozens of movies, TV shows and stage productions over her career. She also penned a best-selling memoir that was published in 2011. Eden turned 95 in August. Fans posting in response to the festival’s announcement wished her a speedy recovery.