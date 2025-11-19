Why We’re All Winning Bigly In Trump’s War With MTG—and We Won’t Tire of Winning

Something cray-cray’s going on with Marjorie Taylor Greene. Sorry, I should clarify—a totally different kind of cray-cray than the one with which she made her political bones is going on with Marjorie Taylor Greene.

A quick reminder about who this woman is: The Georgia Congresswoman began her political journey by stalking a teenage high school shooting survivor around Washington D.C. (and later referred to him as “Little Hitler” on her Twitter page).

She went to the mats over her theory regarding Jewish space lasers controlling the weather.

She spoke at a Nick Fuentes event.

She publicly supported executing prominent Democrats.

And finally, and hilariously, she once referred to the Gestapo as the “Gazpacho.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene, once a zealous MAGA faithful, has been in the midst of a political break up with her own party. Bill Clark/Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

So that’s who she was. The question today swirling around political circles, however, is who is she now? Because the Marjorie Taylor Greene of the last few weeks seems to be an altogether separate political animal. How fitting that such a prominent member of the Face-Eating Leopard Party has now changed her spots. This new MTG is stalking the talk show circuit repenting of her former ways and offering to be a bridge to bring this divided nation together.

Does anybody believe this sh-t even for a second?

To be clear, I think Greene is probably telling the truth that she’s offended by the Epstein stuff. I think she’s sincere that she thinks healthcare costs are out of control. I believe that she regrets her involvement with QAnon. But the most salient point about Marjorie Taylor Greene is one she made herself: “I haven’t changed,” she said on a recent episode of The View.

I agree. I don’t think she’s changed at all. She was an attention whore then and she’s an attention whore now. The difference now is that she sees a viable path forward for herself that allows her to escape the SS Trumptanic before it sinks. To be clear; she was in steerage. Now she’s trying to move herself on up, Jack Dawson style, to first class. God help us if she gets there.

Marjorie Taylor Greene was one of four Republicans to sign a discharge petition, causing the House to vote on whether the Department of Justice needed to release the Epstein files. Bill Clark/Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Consider: we’ve already heard some noises about Marjorie Taylor Greene running for president in 2028. But how can she do that if she doesn’t carve out a distinct lane for herself? JD Vance is the heir apparent. Donald Trump Jr. is the hair apparent. And all the other MAGA politicians will be tripping over themselves to be the Trumpiest Trumpster of all once Trump finally admits he cannot run for office again.

If she’s right, there will be a wide-open lane for somebody like her in the next presidential cycle, an “America First” warrior who supported the president’s agenda but made a break with him over populist kitchen table issues.

That’s a lane that comfortably accommodates good Republicans who find ICE agents running around Home Depot a little distasteful, but still don’t want to have to accommodate themselves to other people’s pronouns. If the pig is MAGA, Marjorie is the lipstick. For somebody I’ve long considered an idiot of the highest order, I have to admit it’s kind of genius.

Trump acolytes like Greene have spent the last decade studying at their master’s feet. Now that the act is growing threadbare, she’s putting those lessons to use. Rather than wait for the ringmaster to shuffle out of the ring, she’s trying to kick him right into the lion’s jaws.

And it might work.

What does Marjorie Taylor Greene do with more power? What sort of mischief would a Senator Greene get up to? Or, I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words: a POTUS Greene? You might think I’m nuts for suggesting such an unlikely scenario, but if the Donald Trump era has taught us anything, it’s that when it comes to Republican politics, once you think you’ve reached the bottom of the barrel, you find you’ve barely scratched the surface. One thing I can say for certain: Jewish space laser manufacturers will be screeeeewed.

Once a loyal Trump supporter, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been in a catfight with the president. But what's the political gain for her behind it? Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

In the meantime, the obstacle currently blocking her path to victory is the man who made her a star. Again, I’m not necessarily counting her out in that fight. Trump knows that MJT doesn’t give a single, solitary fuck. He’s got the power, but her microphone is pretty big. Maybe not big enough to bring him down, but certainly large enough to make things uncomfortable for the man she continues to praise even as she buries him.