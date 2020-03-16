Fame can afford a person a lot of privileges, but immunity to the coronavirus COVID-19 is not one of them. As some celebrities misguidedly don hazmat suits and face masks to protect themselves, others have begun wisely self-isolating as a preventative measure. And perhaps more important, several are using their platforms to urge everyone to stay informed and take this pandemic seriously.

But because no one is immune, several celebrities, athletes, politicians, and other public figures have been diagnosed. As the pandemic continues, we will keep this list updated. In the meantime, there’s no time like the present for a refresher course in how to protect yourself.

Celebrities and Family members

Politicians and Spouses

Athletes and sports figures

Other public Figures